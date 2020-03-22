The family told Ghanaweb that the reports claiming Tarek Minkara died of coronavirus are false and should be disregarded.

Quoting an unnamed source, Tarek was said to be battling illness for the past three months and could not have died of the virus.

The source listed pneumonia as one of the sickness that plagued Tarek and possibly led to his death, according to Ghanaweb.

President Akufo-Addo on Saturday confirmed Tarek's death although he did not mention his name.

So far, Ghana has confirmed 21 cases of coronavirus while contact tracing is underway to tract all those who may have cone into contact with infected persons.