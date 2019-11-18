The eminent chief's position contradicts that of a statement signed by the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XVI which alleged that the Legal Committee of the House made the recommendation.

Speaking on Accra based Starr FM, Prof. SKB Asante said the committee only decried the lack of participation of traditional rulers at the district level.

“We did not specifically advise a ‘NO VOTE’ to our colleagues. I’m contemplating an emergency meeting with my colleagues so we thrash this thing out. The memorandum made by the NHC to the Minister did not press for a ‘NO VOTE’. That is the fact,” he told host Francis Abban.

The position of the National House of Chiefs has courted controversy in the last few days as some members have come out to state that the position wasn't arrived due to a consensus.

Togbe Afede XIV

Chairman of the Governance Committee of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, who has openly distanced himself from the ‘no vote’ campaign said the position of the President of the House of chiefs is unfortunate.

“It’s rather unfortunate that Togbe is saying I’m being mischievous. It really is unfortunate. I still stand by my statement that the National House of Chiefs have not met to advise members to vote NO during the referendum.