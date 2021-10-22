Legal education can be expanded with just 10% of National Cathedral funds – Chris Ackumey

Mr. Ackumey argues that even 10% of the money the government is using on the controversial national cathedral can be used to expand legal education.

Speaking on Accra based Starr FM, he said: “This problem of admission has been looming for the past three to four years if I am not mistaken. The Ghana Bar Association can advise that why not put 20percent of the money you want to put into Cathedral in expanding the law school, or even 10%. Because look at the millions of dollars being put in there and the cost of pulling down the Judges residence and the rest.”

He continued “If you even take that 10% you could have put up a bigger infrastructure, train more lectures to accommodate the teeming numbers of Ghanaians who want to enter the law school. That is what I think the Ghana Bar Association should have recommended in their advocacy.”

The National Association of Law Students (NALS) on Wednesday hit the streets of Accra to protest the Ghana School of Law entrance exam failures.

Pulse Ghana

The Law School in their defence to the huge failures of students seeking to enter the Professional Ghana Law School said students have to pass 50% of both sessions for the paper they wrote, that’s section A 50% and section B 50%.