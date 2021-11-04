The former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC praised the Vice President after his public lecture on Tuesday at the Ashesi University.
Dr. Bawumia is modern day Kwame Nkrumah - Allotey Jacobs
Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) member and stalwart, Allotey Jacobs, has eulogised Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a modern day Kwame Nkrumah.
Mr. Jacobs said Bawumia’s lecture and focus on digitalising Ghana is worth applauding.
“Yesterday’s presentation was special or something unique that is being created that will move this country forward,” he noted on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Show on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
The embattled NDC man who has been sacked from the party over misconduct and misbehaviour opined that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the next Kwame Nkrumah.
“God Bless Bawumia… there is some magic in that man. … we are seeing the re-emergence of Kwame Nkrumah in Bawumia,” he added.
He pleaded with Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo government, particularly Bawumia.
Dr. Bawumia during his lecture at Ashesi outlined and showed what the Akufo-Addo administration has been able to achieve by digitizing sectors in the economy.
He spoke on the theme: “Transforming An Economy Through Digitization; The Ghana Story”.
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is Ghana’s first president who saw the development and industrialization of the West African country after independence.
