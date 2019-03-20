He posits that the legalization of wee in Ghana will help boost the economy.

Kofi Akpaloo said developed countries that have made marijuana legal are enjoying its massive economic benefits.

“It is good in the drug market, it is good for hair creams, good for body creams . . . the USA that legalized it is making lots of money out of it,” he told Peacefmonline.com in an interview.

“When you go to some of the western countries, it [Marijuana] has been legalised for health purposes and we can also do same. If alcohol and cigarettes are legal in Ghana, why not marijuana?”, he queried.

Mr. Akpaloo joins a host of other notable Ghanaians who have called for the legalization of marijuana. Media personality and former journalist of the year, Kwame Sefa Kayi has also made such a call to government in the immediate past.

He added that, "the abuse of the drug could be controlled if the authorities research to put up structures and measures to prevent the drug from being abused."