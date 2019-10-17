He said vacancies that comes up in the MDAs should be prioritized for NABCO personnel.

Nana Akufo-Addo said NABCo personnel across the country have demonstrated a high level of commitment and dedication in their line of duty and must, therefore, be prioritized.

Speaking at the first-anniversary celebration of NABCo in Accra, President Akufo-Addo noted that the initiative has been beneficial to the development of the youth.

“Thus far, the NABCo Module Implementation Partners have fulfilled their part of the bargain. I commend them for their partnership of the scheme, and would appeal to them to recognize and reward the sacrifices made by trainees. They should be the first to be considered when opportunities for permanent employment come up.“

“Across all the sectors of our national life are examples of such positive stories of valuable contributions by our young NABCO trainees. We owe them these opportunities to help them realize their potential. Not only does this assist with their growth, but it also helps to secure our collective future,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nation Builders Corps, Dr. Ibrahim Anyass says the 11,000 personnel had been trained by NABCo for the job market.

He indicated that all those beneficiaries have exited the program to secure permanent employment.

“A year on, 11,000 plus have exited the scheme with permanent employment with the public and private sector. These alumni offer worthy testimonies of life before NABCo and life after they had joined NABCo.”

Some beneficiaries of the NABCO say the initiative has significantly impacted their livelihoods and has adequately prepared them for the job market.