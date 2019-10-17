In a 2019 Ministerial Performance Tracking report, they listed the Finance Minister alongside the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah and Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government as the worst performing ministers under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

READ ALSO: 100 pedestrians arrested for 'dangerously' crossing Madina-Adentan footbridges

The report used 10 experts/Policy Analyst and 5000 public respondents sampled purposively across three regions.

Respondents for the survey, according to ASEPA, were sampled from, Civil Societies, the Media, Clergy, Students as well as lower and middle-income groups.

The report also recommended for the immediate scrap of the following: Special Development Initiative; Business Development, Planning; Inner City and Zongo Development; and the Minister of State at the Presidency in Charge of Agriculture.

Hajia Halima Mahama and President Akufo-Addo

The report also placed the Finance Ministry as the second-worst performing Ministry and second-worst performing minister respectively.

The report, which assesses the performance of the various Ministries and Ministers on five key performance indicators has also found some key ministries to be underperforming while giving others very high marks.