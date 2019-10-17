The pedestrians ignored the footbridges and crossed the road from unapproved spots, putting their lives at risk.

The MTTD personnel embarked on a special operation Wednesday, October 16, 2019, to arrest persons indiscriminately crossing the highway.

The Madina MTTD Commander, Superintendent Paul Wesley Baah, said jaywalking is an offense punishable by law.

Madina-Adenta footbridge

He said the persons arrested in Wednesday’s exercise will be processed for court.

He said "The exercise is just to get the general public to comply with the law. The footbridges have been completed and the pedestrians don’t want to use it and it is causing a lot of knockdowns, people are being injured, people are being killed. It is high time we make sure that we stop all this on the road. We will process them for court."

In 2018, residents of Madina and Adentan took to the streets and burnt lorry tyres, blocked the road in protest of government's unwillingness to complete works on the footbridges.

Following the completion of the Madina-Adentan footbridges, some pedestrians in and around Madina and Adenta have expressed mixed reactions about it.