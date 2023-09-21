Let us strive to live up to the ideals Nkrumah stood for - Mahama

Nkrumah also spearheaded significant socio-economic development initiatives that led to the implementation of numerous infrastructure projects.

Mahama, in a shared post, encouraged citizens to honor the memory of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah by living up to his great ideals. He stressed that building a better Ghana and Africa is the most meaningful way to pay tribute to Nkrumah.

"As we celebrate Nkrumah's 114th birthday today, September 21, let us strive to live up to the ideals Nkrumah stood for by working together with fellow Africans to increase trade among ourselves, add value to our raw materials, diversify our economies, and create well-paying jobs for the teeming youth of Ghana and Africa as a whole."

