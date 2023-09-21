On the centenary of Kwame Nkrumah's birth in 1909, Mahama celebrated Nkrumah's pivotal role as the leader who, through dedication and hard work, liberated the nation from British colonial rule.
Let us strive to live up to the ideals Nkrumah stood for - Mahama
Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, used the occasion of the 114th birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to call for the steadfast embrace of Nkrumah's ideals and vision as a nation.
Recommended articles
Nkrumah also spearheaded significant socio-economic development initiatives that led to the implementation of numerous infrastructure projects.
Mahama, in a shared post, encouraged citizens to honor the memory of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah by living up to his great ideals. He stressed that building a better Ghana and Africa is the most meaningful way to pay tribute to Nkrumah.
"As we celebrate Nkrumah's 114th birthday today, September 21, let us strive to live up to the ideals Nkrumah stood for by working together with fellow Africans to increase trade among ourselves, add value to our raw materials, diversify our economies, and create well-paying jobs for the teeming youth of Ghana and Africa as a whole."
The celebration of Kwame Nkrumah's birthday is marked by various events and lectures that pay homage to and reflect on the accomplishments and enduring influence of Dr. Nkrumah.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh