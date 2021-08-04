RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let’s all come together to develop Ghana - Akufo-Addo charges nation on Founders Day

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to come together and help develop the nation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He said the progress of the country demands a collective effort from all Ghanaians.

Recommended articles

In a post on Facebook on Founders Day, he said Ghanaians should put their shoulders behind the wheel.

“We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neo-colonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy, which has, largely, been our lot,” he posted on his official Facebook page.

“Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel, and drive our nation to its destination, a united, developed, prosperous, free, democratic and independent Ghanaian nation,” he concluded.

Founders Day has been set aside to commemorate the pioneers of Ghana’s struggle for independence.

READ NANA ADDO’s POST BELOW

Nana Addo’s post
Nana Addo’s post Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gov't to implement free tertiary education - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

27-year-old Ghanaian engineer drowns in the U.S.

Andrew Amuna

Asante Bediatuo clears air on the purchase of Holiday Inn Hotel

Nana Asante Bediatuo

Contribute GHS100 a month to help build National Cathedral - Govt to Ghanaians

Nana Addo with National Cathedral design