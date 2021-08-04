Let’s all come together to develop Ghana - Akufo-Addo charges nation on Founders Day

In a post on Facebook on Founders Day, he said Ghanaians should put their shoulders behind the wheel.

“We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neo-colonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy, which has, largely, been our lot,” he posted on his official Facebook page.

“Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel, and drive our nation to its destination, a united, developed, prosperous, free, democratic and independent Ghanaian nation,” he concluded.

Founders Day has been set aside to commemorate the pioneers of Ghana’s struggle for independence.

READ NANA ADDO’s POST BELOW