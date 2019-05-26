Speaking at the Paga Central Mosque on Saturday, the Vice President deplored the latest outbreak of violence, saying such occurrences thwart efforts at comprehensive nation building.

He said: “I would like to make an appeal to our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers in Chereponi.

"You know there have been some disturbances there recently. We are all one. We are really all one. Whether you are Konkomba, Mamprusi, Chokosi, we are one people. Our only enemy is poverty.

"Let us fight poverty and let us not fight each other; that is what I would like to tell our brothers and sisters.

“Ghana is big enough for all of us. Let us respect each other, let us work together and let us beat poverty together.”

At least two people have been confirmed dead and scores injured in renewed clashes between Nanombas and Chokosis in the North East Region.