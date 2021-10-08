LGBT+ Bill: Argument for each of the opposing parties as expressed by Paul Adom-Otchere

This is because, a group of legislatures, led by MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Dzata George have laid an anti-LGBT+ bill before Ghana’s parliament for scrutiny and then passed into law. In early August, a bill was introduced in parliament to further restrict the rights of LGBT+ people.

The bill includes criminalizing the defense of LGBT+ rights, a duty to report "suspects", the promotion of conversion therapy and the imposition of harsher prison sentences for homosexuality

The parliamentarians in favor of the bill say that homosexuality doesn't get along with Ghanaian culture.

"We need to protect our children who are being targeted by these LGBTQ+ people who are making them believe that this is a new way of life," said one of its proponents Sam George.

This has led to massive opposition by the minority, LGBT+ group, saying the law is a discriminatory one. According to them, the debate alone "has already led to an increase in homophobia".

But a Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD) survey and report revealed that over 90% of Ghanaians say they support a law criminalizing same-sex relationships.

It is on the back of the LGBT+ conversation that host of popular news and current affairs programme, Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has vehemently articulated and showed the arguments by both sides of the divide in his latest edition.