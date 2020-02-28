The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has called on government not to issue visas to persons seeking to organise a conference on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LBGT).

The call is in reaction to an upcoming LGBT conference to be hosted by a South African-registered group in Accra.

The group, International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), has a number of activities lined up for its 5th Regional Conference from July 27 to 31, 2020.

Flier for ILGA's LGBT Conference in Accra

The gay rights group is organising the LGBT conference under the theme “Sankofa: Looking back to our roots - Reclaiming our right.”

However, Moses Foh-Amoaning, who is Executive Director of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, has kicked against the conference.

He said the South-African group has insulted Ghanaians by using the ‘Sankofa” symbol on its fliers for the conference.

He described the LGBT conference in Ghana as illegal and called on the Foreign Affairs Ministry not to issue visas to the organisers.

Moses Foh-Amoaning

“We will also issue a statement to the South African government – because we hear they are based in South Africa - that they cannot misuse our national motives. You are even insulting us, by using ‘Sankofa’,” Foh-Amoaning told Accra-based Joy FM.

“It is illegal in Ghana. How can you have such a conference here in Ghana? It will not happen, trust me.

“In 2001 they said it will happen but did it happen? Even in those days, we were not organised. What makes you think now that we are organised, they can have it done when you know that the law prohibits it? You cannot promote it,” he added.

The issue of gay rights remains a controversial topic in Ghana, with many Ghanaians currently against it.