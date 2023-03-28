According to her, the anti-LGBTQI+ bill since it is an affront to the minority group in the country.
LGBTQ+ is a human rights issue — Kamala Harris tells Ghanaians
Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has added her voice to the debate over the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 currently before Parliament to criminalize the activities of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in Ghana.
The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.
The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.
The submission of the bill to Parliament elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.
Kamala Harris adding her voice to the activities of LGBTQI+ persons said it bordered on human rights.
Reacting to a question posed to her at the seat of government in Accra, she said every person has the right to live as he or she wants.
"Let me be clear about where we stand. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues and equality issues across the board including those related to the LGBT community.
"And I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally," she stated.
She added: "I will also say that this is an issue that we consider and I consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change."
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana currently doesn't have any law that criminalizes the activities of LGBTQ+ persons.
