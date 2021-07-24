RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

LGBTQI Bill: I hope you come back to your senses soon - UK politician fires Sam George

Evans Annang

Seb Dance, a politician in the United Kingdom has taken a swipe at Ghanaian lawmaker Sam George for his anti-homosexual views.

Seb Dance
Seb Dance

Mr. George, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has been championing a private members bill in the legislature meant to jail advocates of LGBTQI in Ghana.

Taking a stance against the bill, Mr. Dance described the posture of Sam George and his enablers as inhumane.

“What an appalling way to treat your fellow human beings. I hope you come to your senses and reconsider rather than build on backward, colonial legacies that have damaged and limited the lives of so many. Where is the love?”, Seb Dance tweeted.

Sam George also replied by calling on the UK and the West to also legalize polygamy.

Sam George
Sam George Pulse Ghana

“I would be glad when you and your fellow MEPs come to your senses and legalise polygamy. Can you show me the science or common sense behind your criminalisation of polygamy? You may think yourselves so wise but the joke is on you mate. The love is in the common sense”.

Sam George has defended the private member bill that seeks to criminalise same-sex relationships in Ghana.

They submitted a copy of the draft to the Speaker of parliament on 29 June 2021.

The bill is not only targeting persons of LGBTQI+ orientation but also promoters of it.

Evans Annang

