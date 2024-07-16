RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

L.I granting siren use rights to MPs and Ministers without speed limits withdrawn

Kojo Emmanuel

The Legislative Instrument (LI) seeking to amend portions of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012 has been withdrawn in Parliament.

Nana Addo's convoy
The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, withdrew the LI on behalf of the Transport Minister, citing public and stakeholder concerns.

He added that "the withdrawal became necessary based on extensive engagement with leadership."

He further announced "Mr. Speaker, I would like to move that the Road Traffic Amendment 2024, which was laid on Friday, June 14, be withdrawn… it is so withdrawn."

Presidential convoy
Presidential convoy

If passed, these changes will bestow upon Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers of State privileges that were previously exclusive to emergency and specialised vehicles.

The proposed amendment to Regulation 74 of LI 2180 will allow sirens or bells to be installed as warning devices on specific vehicle classes, including those owned by justices of the Supreme Court, Members of Parliament, and Ministers of State.

This adjustment means that these individuals can utilise sirens to navigate through traffic more efficiently.

The use of sirens, traditionally restricted to emergency services like ambulances, fire engines, and police vehicles, will now extend to high-ranking public officials, potentially altering the dynamics of urban traffic management.

Furthermore, the modification to Regulation 166 of LI 2180 suggests that speed limit rules will no longer be applicable to MPs and Ministers of State, enabling them to travel more swiftly while performing their duties.

This exemption aims to facilitate the rapid movement of these officials, especially in times of national emergencies or when attending to urgent state matters. Critics, however, argue that this could lead to potential misuse and endanger road safety.

