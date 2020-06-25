The foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which attends to the needs of the needy in society.

LiftUs Foundation believes no one should be deprived of mobility, irrespective of the person’s physical condition.

The Foundation will, therefore, be visiting some communities in the Volta region to donate wheelchairs to needy physically challenged persons.

The donation will be done in the Battor, Adidome, Adaklu and the Aflao areas.

The event is powered by Br3daMen, whose membership consists of Isaac Darko, Nii Lantey Parker, Isaac Oteng, Kwame McJoseph, Richard Foli, Fred Duhoe, Godfrey Ainoo and Kwame Amaru.

This is aimed at supporting the sick and disabled, as well as helping them with their treatments.

The LiftUs Foundation also promotes awareness regarding health issues and often helps the poor and needy with food.

The donation of wheelchairs in the Volta region will come off on June 27, 2020.