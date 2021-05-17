Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

In various social media posts, he has vehemently revealed his support for the founder of the church, Bishop Dag Heward Mills, whiles insisting he stands against disloyalty.

However, according to a report by The Fourth Estate, the Bishop, Bishop Aryee was paid an amount of £300,000 as ex-gratia in 2016.

Pulse Ghana

“The Fourth Estate has sighted documents of the Lighthouse Chapel International that show that, in 2016, the church paid Bishop Richard Aryee an ex-gratia of £300,000 (GH¢2,430,000 as of March 2021),” a section of the report reads.

Some weeks ago, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills came under the spotlight following a damning story run by The Fourth Estate.

Titled “Darkness in the Lighthouse: Pastors recount abuse and trauma”, the story reveals accounts of pastors who feel they weren’t treated well by the church.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is the founder of the church, now known as the United Denominations originating from Lighthouse Group of Churches.

Six former pastors have since sued the church claiming they were exploited and their SSNIT contributions weren’t paid during their active working years.

In their latest investigative piece, The Fourth Estate reports that the Lighthouse Chapel International is registered with the Charities Commission for England and Wales.

Pulse Ghana

The report further captures audited financial reports from the Commission, which suggest the church raised over £1.31million in voluntary contributions in 2016.

According to the report, apart from paying Bishop Aryee’s ex-gratia, part of the money was used for the construction of churches in Dadieso and Hohoe and the construction of the Anagkazo Bible School project in Ghana.