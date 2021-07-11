RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man commits suicide in the Central Region after being mocked over inability to impregnate wife

Reports suggest that a 57-year-old man has allegedly taken his life by drinking poison after being mocked over his inability to have children with his wife.

Poison

According to Kasapafmonline.com, the unfortunate incident occurred at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

It is reported that the deceased identified as Kofi Mensah felt embarrassed beyond his control after his friends mocked him.

He is reported to have been married for many years without having children with his wife who came into the marriage with a child of her own.

His friends who have been away for many years reportedly came back into town and subjected him to mockery and called him impotent.

The unwarranted mockery is reported to have happened on Thursday, July 8 and he died the next day, Friday.

The Kasapafmonline.com report said his wife returned from the farm to find him lying lifeless in his room Friday morning.

The body has been taken to the morgue for autopsy, the news portal said.

