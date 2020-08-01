He was first elected a member of parliament in 2000.

He is believed to be the Ghanaian to own an GH¢8million Rolls Royce and disclosed that he owns 147 houses in the country.

He said he owns real estate properties in Accra, Tema, and Kumasi.

The legislator stated that he rents out the properties to fund a comfortable lifestyle.

He is a farmer and businessman, director of Assin Farms, Supercare Group of Companies, and Hollyood shopping centre.

The outspoken politician is known to be rich and has even made claims that he sleeps on a bed worth $80,000.

He owns numerous companies and here are the following businesses owned by Kennedy Agyapong:

Oman FM

Ashh FM

Net 2 TV

Super Care Company Limited [Air Conditioners dealer]

Mina D'oro Ventures

M/S Imperial World Business Limited.

Spice FM

The National Newspaper

Gold Coin Communication

Real Estate Company

Kennedy Agyepong said he spent $80,000; a whopping 3.12 billion old Ghana cedis to buy the beds in his bedroom.

However, judging by the spending and businesses the MP owns, it's without a doubt that the businessman is among the top 10 richest people in Ghana.