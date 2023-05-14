The election commenced at about 0700 hours across the nation with expected voters of over 366, 000 and 739 parliamentary aspirants taking part in the exercise.
List of incumbent MPs who were booted out of candidacy
The National Democratic Congress on Saturday held its presidential and parliamentary primaries to elect prospective candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The keen race amongst all aspirants has finally been drawn with contenders knowing where they stand.
After a full day of elections, here is a list of incumbent members of parliament who were booted out of their positions.
Alex Adomako - Sekyere Afram Plains
Edward Bawa - Bongo
Wisdom Gidisu - Krachie East
Alhaji ABA Fusieni - Sanarigu
Abeiku Crenstil - Ekumfi
Della Sowah - Kpando
Kwabena Donkor - Pru East
Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu Tay - Afadzato South
Kobby Woyome - South Tongu
Thomas Dalu - Chiana Paga
Albert Akuka - Garu
Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Centra
Sampson Tangomba - Nvrongo Central
Augustine Tawiah - Bia West
Peter Yaw Kwakye - Amenfi Central
Christian Otuteye - Sege
