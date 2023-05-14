ADVERTISEMENT
List of incumbent MPs who were booted out of candidacy

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Democratic Congress on Saturday held its presidential and parliamentary primaries to elect prospective candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.

MPs who lost their bid

The election commenced at about 0700 hours across the nation with expected voters of over 366, 000 and 739 parliamentary aspirants taking part in the exercise.

The keen race amongst all aspirants has finally been drawn with contenders knowing where they stand.

After a full day of elections, here is a list of incumbent members of parliament who were booted out of their positions.

Alex Adomako - Sekyere Afram Plains

Edward Bawa - Bongo

Wisdom Gidisu - Krachie East

Alhaji ABA Fusieni - Sanarigu

Abeiku Crenstil - Ekumfi

Della Sowah - Kpando

Kwabena Donkor - Pru East

Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu Tay - Afadzato South

Kobby Woyome - South Tongu

Thomas Dalu - Chiana Paga

Albert Akuka - Garu

Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Centra

Sampson Tangomba - Nvrongo Central

Augustine Tawiah - Bia West

Peter Yaw Kwakye - Amenfi Central

Christian Otuteye - Sege

