Lydia Alhassan is not showing concern for the constant robberies on the GIMPA road - Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has accused the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW), Lydia Seyram Alhassan of aloofness to the plight of her constituents.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP has failed to tackle the incessant robberies that happens on the GIMPA-Legon road.

In a post on social media, Dumelo, who contested the AWW parliamentary seat on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the MP has stopped caring because there’s no impending elections.

The GIMPA road has become a hub for armed robbers in recent years. On June 12, the police shot an alleged armed robber on that fateful stretch of road.

It is reported that the officers moved to the area which has become a robbery hotspot lately to pursue the suspected robbers after receiving a tip-off from a taxi driver who had been robbed.

According to DSP Afia Tenge, the officers opened fire on the suspects as they attempted escaping after sensing danger. In the process, while others managed to escape, one of the suspects was hit by a bullet, leading to his arrest.

“After a short while, the suspects emerged again; this time from another direction of the forest to continue their operation. The team started monitoring their operation; and not quite long after, they pounced on another driver who was also in traffic and the team gave them a hot chase. One of them managed to escape by climbing a fence wall, but another suspect, whose name we have as Kofi Mensah was shot while attempting to jump the wall too” DSP Tenge said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

Check Dumelo’s tweet below

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

