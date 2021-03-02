Mahama together with his wife, Lordina received their jabs at the Police Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

This was after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Mrs. Samira Bawumia took their vaccination against COVID-19.

Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield).

It made Ghana the first country to receive the vaccine from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), which has 92 beneficiary countries signed on to it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The AstraZeneca boss said "This delivery is the first of many shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected over the coming weeks and months via COVAX that will take us closer to ensuring broad and equitable access."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service will today, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, begin the national rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The service is targeting persons most at risk and frontline state officials in 43 districts for the vaccination.

Below is the list of priority persons for vaccination

Group 1

Persons most at risk and frontline State officials

Healthcare workers

Frontline security personnel

Persons with underlying medical conditions

Persons 60 years and above

Frontline members of the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary

Group 2

Other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies

Water and electricity supply services

Teachers and students

Supply and distribution of fuels

Farmers and food value chain

Telecommunications services

Air traffic and civil aviation control services

Meteorological services

Air transport services

Waste management services

Media

Public and private commercial transport services

Police Service

Armed Forces

Prisons Service

Immigration Service

National Fire Service

CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority

Other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature

Group 3

Consists of the rest of the public, that is all persons over 18 years, except for pregnant women.

Group 4

This final group will include pregnant mothers and persons under the age of 18, and they will be vaccinated when an appropriate vaccine, hopefully, is found, or when enough safety data on the present vaccines are available according to the President.