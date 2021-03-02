Mahama together with his wife, Lordina received their jabs at the Police Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
This was after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Mrs. Samira Bawumia took their vaccination against COVID-19.
Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield).
It made Ghana the first country to receive the vaccine from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), which has 92 beneficiary countries signed on to it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
The AstraZeneca boss said "This delivery is the first of many shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected over the coming weeks and months via COVAX that will take us closer to ensuring broad and equitable access."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service will today, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, begin the national rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The service is targeting persons most at risk and frontline state officials in 43 districts for the vaccination.
Below is the list of priority persons for vaccination
Group 1
- Persons most at risk and frontline State officials
- Healthcare workers
- Frontline security personnel
- Persons with underlying medical conditions
- Persons 60 years and above
- Frontline members of the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary
Group 2
- Other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies
- Water and electricity supply services
- Teachers and students
- Supply and distribution of fuels
- Farmers and food value chain
- Telecommunications services
- Air traffic and civil aviation control services
- Meteorological services
- Air transport services
- Waste management services
- Media
- Public and private commercial transport services
- Police Service
- Armed Forces
- Prisons Service
- Immigration Service
- National Fire Service
- CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority
- Other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature
Group 3
Consists of the rest of the public, that is all persons over 18 years, except for pregnant women.
Group 4
This final group will include pregnant mothers and persons under the age of 18, and they will be vaccinated when an appropriate vaccine, hopefully, is found, or when enough safety data on the present vaccines are available according to the President.