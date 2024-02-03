Mahama attributes Ghana's economic challenges to NPP

“I have always said that this crisis is self-inflicted; it is a result of mismanagement, and let nobody tell you otherwise. Our economic managers have landed us in this situation, first because of excessive borrowing.”

Former President Mahama conveyed these comments during a meeting with members of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as part of his two-day tour to the region.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) underscored various economic indicators, such as inflation rates, currency depreciation, and escalating living costs, to illustrate the nation's economic decline.

“Nobody can come and tell you that your life is better when your life is getting worse. This government took the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate to about 4 cedis to the dollar and said they had arrested the dollar and jailed it. Unfortunately, from what is happening, the dollar has not been jailed; it is still running. As we speak, if you don’t have GH¢12.50, you will not get 1 dollar.”

He contended that these challenges are not solely attributable to external factors but are heightened by the government's mismanagement.