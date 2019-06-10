He is in court to answer charges on corruption brought against him by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

The Bawku MP first appeared in court last Tuesday after a tussle with the prosecuting judge over the privileges he enjoys as a sitting member of Parliament.

This led to the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye to rule that the Bawku Central MP could only honour court invitations when he is not undertaking any parliamentary activity.

He said, “In my ruling, I underscored the need for the recognition of the usefulness and relevance of the constitutional privileges and immunity that are accorded the Speaker, Members of Parliament and Clerk to Parliament and indeed other members in other arms of government."

"I provided in my ruling that I trust that the Court will honour these time tested privileges and immunity and to judicially manage the case so as to ensure that ends of justice are met and yet equally that the work of Parliament as an Institution, and the representative function of the Member of Parliament for the people of Bawku Central will not be impeded".

The cases filed against the MP are related to the procurement of ambulances for his constituents and tax evasion.