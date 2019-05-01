The former president, who is also the presidential nominee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the insecurity is becoming a major threat to investment.

"I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy," he said.

He also urged Ghanaian workers not to despair but to keep hope alive and pray for better times in the working years.

"On my part, I promise you truthful, selfless and dedicated leadership, to improve the wellbeing and security of all Ghanaians," he added.

He remind government of the overarching need to work conscientiously towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in this particular case, Goal 8, which calls for the promotion of sustainable economic growth and decent work for all.

Below is the full statement

On the occasion of the 2019 May Day, I commend, on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), all Ghanaian workers and our comrades around the world for your untiring and immense sacrifices from dawn to dusk, all year round.

Through your toils, over the years, we have added to the gains of our forebears. I am, however, aware of the present harsh and hard socioeconomic environment within which so much is still expected of you.

In addition, I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy.

Like many disappointed Ghanaians including yourselves, I am also aware of the numerous unfulfilled promises of this government, which has led to the twin phenomenon of massive job losses and massive unemployment.

On this special day, I encourage you, our gallant workers and all citizens, not to despair. Don’t give up on yourselves and Ghana. Let's keep hope alive and pray for better times in the coming years.

On my part, I promise you truthful, selfless and dedicated leadership, to improve the wellbeing and security of all Ghanaians.

Let me also remind government of the overarching need to work conscientiously towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in this particular case, Goal 8, which calls for the promotion of sustainable economic growth and decent work for all.

Happy May Day!