Mahama collected no bribes in Airbus scandal - OSP

“Consequently, the OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Samuel Adam Mahama, Philip Shun Middlemerth, and Lean Sarah Davies acted as conduits of bribery between the employees of Airbus and Former President John Mahama or any other public official.

“Also, the OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that Samuel Adam Mahama, Philip Shun Middlerts, and Lean Sarah Davies received payments from Airbus with the intention of bribing former President John Dramani Mahama or any other public official.

“Further, the OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that Former President John Mahama or any other public official was paid bribes by Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Samuel Adam Mahama, Philip Shun Middlemerth, and Lean Sarah Davies in respect of the purchase by the government of Ghana of Military transport aircraft from Airbus,” he noted.

Ghana bought three Military Airplanes – C295s – from Airbus. The nation received its first C295 in November 2011. The second aircraft was received in April 2012 and the third in November 2015. The deals covering them were argued at the time to be in line with the 2009-2012 Strategic Plan of the Ghana Armed Forces.

All three purchases, approved by Ghana’s Parliament after heated disagreements on the floor, were roundly marketed by the government of the day as a drive to modernise Ghana’s Air Force.

Funding for the first two C295s came from a €60,034,636 loan facility from Deutsche Bank S.A.E. A further €11,750,000 loan from Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited was also approved by Parliament during the period for the acquisition of two DA42 MPP Guardian surveillance aircraft for the Ghana Airforce.

