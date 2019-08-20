The Graphic Online Monday reported that Prof Botchwey will be the vice presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Prof Botchwey’s name came up for the appointment at a meeting today, 19 August 2019 and would be announced later,” the report said.

However, responding to this, Mahama denied selecting his running mate for the 2020 presidential elections.

In a Facebook post, he described the Graphic Online’s report as “fake news”.

“Fake news. The Daily Graphic report of the selection of a running mate is false,” the former President wrote.

Mahama became the NDC’s presidential aspirant after beating off competition from six other candidates.

He was endorsed by over 200,000 delegates of the NDC during last February’s presidential primaries held at the various constituencies across the country.

The ex-president polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, some names have popped up as the likely candidates to be picked as Mahama’s Vice Presidential candidate for 2020.

These include former Attorney General, Marrietta Appiah-Opong Brew, former Agric Minister, Kwesi Ahwoi, former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Dr Johnson Asiama, former Minister and the immediate-past Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and former Foreign Minister, Hannah S. Tetteh.

The other names reportedly being considered are former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Dr Kwesi Botchwey who was Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission under Mahama and MP for Korley Klottey Dr. Zanetor Rawlings.