Mahama hands over renovated dormitory block to his alma mater GHANASCO

Mahama explained that Cabral House was his home during his days at Ghanasco, and it was a nostalgic feeling returning and reconnecting with some of his mates.

According to Mahama, "renovating and modernizing the building that houses the Cabral and Gbanzaba Houses, when the state of the structure was brought to his attention, is his hearty contribution to improving conditions for learning for our children."

He disclosed that his wife, Lordina Mahama, also sponsored the repainting and replacement of the nets at the girls' dormitory, known as the Lordina Block.