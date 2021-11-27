The renovated dormitory was handed over to the Cabral and Gbanzaba Houses of the school.
Mahama hands over renovated dormitory block to his alma mater GHANASCO
Former President John Mahama has handed over a fully renovated dormitory block to his alma mater, Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Mahama explained that Cabral House was his home during his days at Ghanasco, and it was a nostalgic feeling returning and reconnecting with some of his mates.
According to Mahama, "renovating and modernizing the building that houses the Cabral and Gbanzaba Houses, when the state of the structure was brought to his attention, is his hearty contribution to improving conditions for learning for our children."
He disclosed that his wife, Lordina Mahama, also sponsored the repainting and replacement of the nets at the girls' dormitory, known as the Lordina Block.
Mahama renovated the dormitory of the school as part of his effort to give back to his alma mater as the school celebrates its 60th anniversary.
