Mahama illegally granted his brother's company Dzata cement tax waivers — Majority

The Majority Caucus alleged that Mahama, through executive authorization, designated several firms, including Dzata Cement, as strategic investors and granted them tax waivers without obtaining Parliamentary approval.

Addressing the press in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged the Minority Caucus to support the government's initiative to industrialize the economy by providing tax exemptions to companies under the One District, One Factory policy.

"Dzata Cement was a company that benefited from these unconstitutional and illegal tax incentives," Afenyo-Markin stated.

"We all know that by the imperative of the [1992] Constitution, it is only Parliament that can impose or waive taxes.

"However, under certain executive actions, Dzata Cement was granted a tax waiver, and we did not complain because we were told that Dzata Cement was a strategic investor," he said.

A tax waiver refers to the act of forgoing or exempting certain taxes that would otherwise be payable.

This can be done by governments or tax authorities under specific circumstances.

