Mahama is part of the reasons Ghana’s galamsey fight has been unsuccessful – Akomea

He stated that while the government was fighting galamsey, the NDC and Mr. Mahama, ahead of the 2020 elections, incited the galamseyers against the government by assuring that if they were voted for, they were going to release all those who had been arrested for galamsey to enable them to return to the practice.

This action of the NDC and Mr Mahama won them votes in the elections, he said.

Speaking on the Big Issue on TV3 Tuesday, December 5, regarding the jailing of Chinese national Aisha Huang, Nana Akomea said ” Don't go there and be telling the people that when they vote for [NDC] you will remove these people from jail to come and do galamsey, when you do that we will not win the fight against galamey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He added “All the governments that have come have fought galamsey but we all know the efforts have not yielded the results. We undermine our fight when you have a party going to incite people against government telling them that ‘when you vote for you all those who have been arrested will be released.

“When you tell people this you are undermining the fight, it is part of the reasons why we have failed.”