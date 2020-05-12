According to him, Mahama should not be lodging any complaints when he has also made similar comments in the past.

In a rebuttal, Abronye DC described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer as the grand lord of peddling falsehoods.

“It is important to note that John Mahama has no moral and equitable rights to lodge a complaint to the Police accusing me or any other person of peddling falsehood because he is the grand lord of peddling falsehoods in this country,” his response reads, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

Last week, Mahama filed a criminal complaint against the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP.

The ex-President’s lawyers reported Abronye DC to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for claiming that he (Mahama) planned to assassinate some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was contained in a petition signed by Mahama’s lawyer, Tony Lithur.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false: and for the avoidance of doubt, would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any persons or persons to murder or assassinate anybody,” a section of the petition reads.

“Abronye DC is a prominent member of the ruling NPP, and while his false, outrageous and inflammatory accusations are clearly politically motivated, they are also likely to expose my client and members of the NDC to attacks from Abronye DC’s political party sympathizers.”