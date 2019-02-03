Former President John Mahama has launched a blistering attack on some "opinion leaders" for criticizing his threat to match the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) "boot for boot."

In what seems as a direct response to the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante who condemned the ex-president's response to the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting incident last Thursday, Mr Mahama said he was acting hypocritical.

READ MORE: It's unfortunate Mahama said NDC will match NPP boot for boot in 2020 - Peace Council

He was speaking to National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates in Anloga in the Anlo constituency as part of his flagbearership campaign tour of the Volta Region.

He said: "The problem with Ghana is the hypocrisy of some of our opinion leaders. When NDC, anytime NDC is in power, they are always very vocal, when something happens, this is wrong good and they are condemning.

"But as soon as their preferred government comes into power, everything is right. Family and friends is okay as long as they are qualified. You think NPP will be in power forever?"

Following the shooting incident at the Ayawaso by-election, Mr Mahama warned that the NDC was capable of unleashing violence, adding that the NPP will be matched "boot for boot."

READ MORE: Video: Watch how Nana B slapped Sammy Gyamfi in a panel broadcast

But his statement was condemned by the Chairman of the Peace Council, who said Mr Mahama ought to be circumspect in his speech.