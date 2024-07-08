Mahama lists 3 policies to ensure food security in Ghana

According to him, Ghanaians must not solely be dependent on imports of food items.

Speaking at a media event in Accra, Mahama stressed that he's looking at farmers, fishermen, and other protein producers as strategic partners in building a modern, vibrant, and thriving Ghana.

As part of ensuring food security, Mahama has listed 3 policies to ensure food security in the country.

We shall establish special agro-industrial zones in all sixteen regions to add value to local crops they have a comparative advantage to produce and thereby boost exports and reduce raw material imports.

We shall create opportunities for farmers to improve food security and bolster economic growth through the establishment of farmer service centers across the country. This will be enhanced by well-established farmer cooperatives, advanced farming techniques, modern digital tools, and the promotion of agribusinesses.

We will launch a programme similar to 'Operation Feed Yourself and Industries' of the early 1970s to make Ghana self-sufficient in basic staples and curb unnecessary imports.

Operation Feed Yourself was an initiative launched in 1970 by the Ghanaian government under the leadership of General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, who was then head of state after a coup in 1972. The primary aim of the program was to achieve self-sufficiency in food production and reduce Ghana's dependency on imported food.

The objectives of Operation Feed Yourself are to increase local food production and reduce food imports by boosting local production, and the programme is aimed at cutting down on the foreign exchange spent on importing food.

Also, Operation Feed Yourself was seen as a means to create jobs, particularly for the youth and the unemployed.