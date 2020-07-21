Prof Mills passed on July 24, 2012, becoming the first sitting President in Ghana’s Fourth Republic to die.

Then serving as Mills’ vice President, Mahama was subsequently sworn in to replace his deceased boss as President.

John Mahama

Today, July 21, 2020 would have marked Mills’ 76th birthday and Mahama has paid tribute to the late former President.

In a post on Twitter, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said Mills’ sterling leadership qualities will never be forgotten.

“You would have been 76 years today, Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us,” Mahama tweeted.

“You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough!

“Happy birthday my comrade, mentor and friend. Continue to rest well, Sir,” Mahama added.