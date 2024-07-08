Mahama promises to create 300,000 digital jobs for the youth

Addressing the media to outline his vision for Ghana on Sunday, July 7, 2024, he said that based on the vision of a new, vibrant, digital Ghana, the next NDC government will partner with local tech start-ups and businesses to launch a 'Digital Jobs Initiative' to create at least 300,000 skilled employment opportunities for the youth.

He also pledged that his government will train one million coding professionals for the growing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing ecosystems, ensuring no Ghanaian is left behind in the digital revolution.

Mahama highlighted the transformative potential of the digital technology sector, emphasising the importance of equipping young Ghanaians with the necessary digital skills to thrive in this evolving landscape.

He announced the establishment of a $50 million transformative growth fund aimed at supporting Ghanaian fintech companies, fostering innovation, attracting investment, and creating jobs.