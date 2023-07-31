Mahama promises to invest $3 billion in an integrated ICT infrastructure

According to the 2024 flagbearer of the party, John Mahama, the initiative will also make governance effective, transparent, and accessible, improve the quality-of-service delivery to Ghanaians, modernise industry and outdated legacy platforms and IT systems, improve network security and create thousands of decent and sustainable jobs in the value chain.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Academic City University College, Mahama said at the centre of the next-generation education in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) provides a holistic approach to learning, dismantling traditional silos and nurturing interdisciplinary knowledge and abilities.