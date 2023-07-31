The investment the party said will leverage 5G technology to propel communication, commerce, civil liberties, and individual expressions while supporting other national priorities in health, education, agriculture, petroleum, and the power sectors.
Mahama promises to invest $3 billion in an integrated ICT infrastructure
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking to partner with the private sector to invest US$3 billion in an integrated ICT infrastructure, including onshore and offshore fibre super-highway and electronic applications.
According to the 2024 flagbearer of the party, John Mahama, the initiative will also make governance effective, transparent, and accessible, improve the quality-of-service delivery to Ghanaians, modernise industry and outdated legacy platforms and IT systems, improve network security and create thousands of decent and sustainable jobs in the value chain.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Academic City University College, Mahama said at the centre of the next-generation education in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) provides a holistic approach to learning, dismantling traditional silos and nurturing interdisciplinary knowledge and abilities.
He, therefore, challenged the Academic City University College to explore further opportunities to enhance and promote STEAM education and encouraged the graduates to embrace the values of hard work, honesty, compassion, tenacity, and patriotism.
