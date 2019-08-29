The government has so far failed to continue with the project, which is located in the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency of the Savanna region.

Mahama said it is disappointing that the NPP government has stalled the project, as it is almost complete.

He described the abandonment of the project as “criminal”, saying it could transform education in the area.

Addressing journalists, he said: “In my round touring communities across the country, I have drawn attention that to the criminal abandonment of projects and this is one very good example.

“This is an almost complete project of Secondary School and Community Day School...you can even see fire extinguishers installed and ready to go...this is one of the 23 World Bank-funded project.”

The erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, under Mahama, spearheaded the construction of some 200 Community Day Schools.

However, most of the community day schools have stalled due to the current government’s decision to stop paying for ongoing projects.

The NDC flagbearer believes the discontinuation of such projects is a big disservice to the communities.

“If you go across the country you will find them at different stages of completion...some are almost completed yet they remain unoccupied.

“If you look at the children in that community and its surrounding communities they have to travel several kilometres to go get secondary education when a secondary school is at their doorstep,” Mahama lamented.

According to him, “there are several roads, water and electrification projects that have all been abandoned” by the current administration.

He said the 1992 Constitution enjoins all succeeding government in the Fourth Republic to continue projects that it inherits from the previous regime, but the Akufo-Addo government has refused to respect that.