He said the Minister in charge, Adwoa Safo lacks the requisite knowledge in procurement hence she can't effect any change.

“What actually is the value Adwoa Safo’s ministry is adding to the government?”, he asked.

Edudzi remarked that the creation of the Ministry is a waste of tax payers money and it's part of President Akufo-Addo's plan to milk the state dry.

Mr Tamakloe justified his argument that although Sarah Adwoa Safo is the Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement, she cannot overturn any deal whether fraudulent or not agreed on by the board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

Finally, Mr Tamakloe said that the ministry is, therefore, a burden on the ordinary Ghanaian and just another 'waste of tax-payers’ money by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

His comments comes after investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, revealed that Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), a company incorporated in June 2017, has won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering.

Manasseh Azure Awuni has also confirmed that the company was engaged in selling contracts. Undercover encounters with the General Manager of the Company, Thomas Amoah, revealed that the company was selling a ¢22.3 million road contract to K-Drah Enterprise, a fake company Manasseh used for the investigation.

Following the latest investigation, President Akufo-Addo suspended from office the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.