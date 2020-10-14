The visit will form part of his 4-day campaign tour of the region which starts today.

A statement issued by the party’s Central Region Secretariat said their leader will “engage fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, market women, hawkers, commercial drivers, small scale miners, identifiable groups and to interact with some communities and canvass support for himself and the party’s Parliamentary Candidates in the upcoming general elections”.

The MP was shot dead by suspected armed robbers last Friday on his return from a campaign trip in Abeadze Dominase.

Ekow Quansah Hayford

Meanwhile, the ruling NPP has settled on the wife of the late MP to succeed him as Parliamentary candidate in Mfantseman.

Ophelia Hayford, though not a politician, was chosen because she is a grassroots person who is loved by the constituents, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has said.

He said: "She knows the constituency very well and considering the large support that the husband had and the kind of difficulties that the constituency is going through, a lot more of the constituents think that we should let the wife continue.