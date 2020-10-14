Ophelia Hayford, though not a politician, was chosen because she is a grassroots person who is loved by the constituents, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has said.

He said: "She knows the constituency very well and considering the large support that the husband had and the kind of difficulties that the constituency is going through, a lot more of the constituents think that we should let the wife continue."

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, the NPP scribe said when her name came up for consideration, it received massive endorsement at the constituency, regional and national levels.

"There was massive consensus; no descent at all", he said, adding that the constituency considers Mrs. Hayford "as the backbone of her late husband so she is the right person to continue his good works."

Meanwhile, Ophelia Hayford, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), reports stated has submitted her resignation letter to the Police Administration to contest as MP for the area.

About MPs death

The MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford reportedly died of gun wounds after he was attacked by armed robbers.

Mfantseman MP Quansah Hayford

He was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

He is believed to have been attacked at about 1:00 am Friday by 6 armed highway robbers.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself.

This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

He is the ruling New Patriotic Party MP for the area who was seeking re-election in the December 7 polls.