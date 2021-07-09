Mahama used $260m to build one interchange; I used $289m to build 3 interchanges - Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo-Addo said this when he commissioned the Pokuase Interchange in Accra today.

“It is important to put on record that the original contract design [for the Pokuase interchange] was for a three-tier interchange, however through efficient management by my government the interchange was modified to a four-tier interchange within the same contract sum.”

“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the NPP are good protectors of the public purse,” he argued.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to appeal to drivers to adhere to all road safety measures to ensure the safe use of the facility.

“I appeal to the users of this facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility. The modernization of Ghana is steadily gathering momentum, and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana we want.”

The Interchange was constructed at an estimated cost of $84 million and was being jointly funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ghana government.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in October last year and later changed to March this year.

That was as a result of the inclusion of a fourth tier which was not part of the initial plan.

Pulse Ghana

The Awoshie-Pokuase Interchange is expected to remove the traffic bottleneck at the Pokuase Junction by easing the streams of traffic that conflict on the Awoshie-Pokuase and Accra-Kumasi roads.