Mahama visits Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election victims

Mahama over the weekend embarked on the visit together with some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Thursday, Jan 31, 2019, seven people sustained serious wounds when some gunmen invaded the La-Bawaleshie residence of the NDC Parliamentary candidate in the by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

The victims were sent to the Legon Hospital after which one of the victims was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital due to the critical nature of his condition.

Some of the victims sustained injuries on the neck, arm and back.

Ishao Yaro was one of the victims of the shooting incident and has since been receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

His right leg is badly damaged after he was shot at close range by some masked security personnel.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Yaro said doctors told him he could lose his leg as the way to save his life.

"I was screaming before they put me in a pick-up and sent to the hospital," he said.

A straight shiny metal has been fixed beside the leg to keep it straight because the bullets scattered the bone in the leg.

This is despite the fact that Yaro has already undergone two separate surgeries on his shot leg.

Meanwhile, the victim undergone a third surgery on Thursday, February 7, 2019.