Mahama’s criticism of the judiciary is setting a dangerous precedent – Gary Nimako

Gary Nimako stated that such comments have the potential to jeopardize the confidence of Ghanaians in the country’s legal system

He therefore warned the former president to be cautious of his future commentary about the judiciary, describing his comments as “unfortunate.”

The Director of Legal Affairs of the NPP rubbished claims that appointee judges are doing the bidding of President Akufo-Addo.

“It’s very unfortunate, it exposes their lack of understanding of how the court system works, they are making it appear as if the court deals with only political cases. President Akufo-Addo has built over 100 quarters across the country, shouldn’t they be staffed by human beings, judges, and staff? Who is saying that the judges are party people? What is the check to say those there are party people? There’s no appointee serving the interest of the president. It was the same courts that made former president Mahama the president, isn’t it? The same Supreme Court, in 2013, at that time was the court a political court?”

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 2, claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has deliberately appointed the most judges to the bench in order to have people who will do his bidding when he is out of office and called on NDC members to “balance out” the bench.