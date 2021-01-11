The former Minister of Information said the validity of the polls is not questioned in the petition, but it focuses on the few errors of the Electoral Commission.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, he said that the petition by the opposition re-affirms President Akufo-Addo's win.

He insisted that Mahama’s petition only complained about “Errors such as the fact as instead of saying total votes cast she [Jean Mensa] said total valid votes. Errors such as, instead of saying 51.29 percent, she said 51.59 percent”.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah suggested that Mr. Mahama ought to have highlighted issues that compromised the results.

“When you do an election petition, and you want to attack the validity of the election, you make the case that, the election was defective in this number of polling stations or this number of places.”

However, he said Mr. Mahama was “only complaining about the error and misspeak in the formal declaration. Even the official results, which they have signed, they are not complaining about it.”

Kojo Oppong Knrumah ahs been selected alongside four other people by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to speak on its behalf during the petition.

The five-member spokespersons are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament, Ofoase Ayirebi, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, National Communications Director, NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer, NPP, Fati Abubakar – Deputy Communications Director, Presidency and Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante – Legal Committee Member.

According to a statement signed by the Legal Directorate for the President, Frank Davies, the media should contact the above named persons for all information concerning the petition.

The NDC leader, John Dramani Mahama petitioned the Supreme Court asking that it annul the election results that saw Nana Akufo-Addo declared winner of the 2020 elections.