According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has placed the youth at the forefront of Ghana’s development since assuming office.

Dr. Bawumia said this when he met the youth wing of the party to mark International Youth Day on Wednesday.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“When you look at the jobs we’ve created, when we decided to do a proper accounting of the jobs we have created – sometimes they are all over the place and you have to sit down and get together the various people, different ministries, SSNIT to get a good sense of what jobs we have created; full-time equivalents, not temporary jobs – what are the full-time equivalent jobs that we have created in the last three-and-a-half years?” he said

“And I’m happy to tell you that we have created over two million full-time equivalent jobs in the public and private formal sectors since 2017 and this is inclusive of the government’s job creation programmes and initiatives such as Planting for Food and Jobs, NaBCO graduates programme, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), and so on.”

The Vice President further stated that the Akufo-Addo government has supported youth-owned enterprises and initiatives, as well as students in business.

Dr. Bawumia also took a swipe at John Mahama over his promises spree ahead of the 2020 polls.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer was incompetent during his tenure and, therefore, these new promises cannot make him a new candidate.

“Actions speak louder than words and John Mahama’s record of incompetence has already spoken very loudly. President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated his understanding of the issues affecting the youth and has taken steps to tackle them in his first term.

“His [Akufo-Addo] next term in office will be transformational for Ghana with the youth at the centre of that transformation,” the Vice President added.