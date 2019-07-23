The objective of the competition titled "Brain Battle Quiz" (BBQ) seeks to bring pupils in the Catholic Junior High Schools and some private schools together through a healthy competition in the disciplines of Science, Mathematics and Technology.

This is also to promote the study of the sciences and mathematics, help students develop quick thinking and a probing and scientific mind about the everyday world around them.

The competition organised by the National Catholic Secretariat Education Directorate in collaboration with Cocktail Media.

In all, over 100 basic schools drawn from across the nation will compete for the ultimate trophy. The competition will be held at the regional level after which finalists will square up on the national level level.

Ultimate winners as part of their prizes will be sent on a trip to China and given some cash while runners-up and finalists will also receive some money as well as other consolation prizes.

Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra and the Bishop in charge of Catholic Education in Ghana, speaking at the launch said the church had over the years contributed immensely to the development of human capital through its various educational institutions and policies.

He said the introduction of a national quiz for pupils in the Catholic basic schools across the country was the Church’s commitment in ensuring that it delivered its quota to the development of the nation.

He stated that "The introduction of the BBQ is not just the birth of a project but the materialization of a vision that will impact the very foundations of Science, Mathematics and Technology education in Ghana.

"With the inclusion of a practical round and applied mathematics concepts, the creative potential of our children will be unlocked and it will empower them to become great scientists who will use the principles of science to engineer products and solve community problems."

He also called on corporate Ghana, philanthropists and sponsors to come on board to support the project to ensure its success as the secretariat planned to expand it to include other basic schools in the country in the nearest possible time.

Mrs Doris Ashun, the General Manager of Catholic Schools, on her part noted that scientific application and innovation were critical for economic competitiveness, quality of life and national security in a globalised world.

She said it was therefore imperative that science education was prioritized by ensuring that teachers’ capabilities were enhanced that would enable them adopt creative, exciting and practical teaching methods to bring out the best in the pupils.

"This science and mathematics quiz is also introducing practical perspective that will not only allow the children to learn and pour out what they have learnt but improve upon the impact of science on the young ones," she said.

Mrs Ashun urged all participating schools to consider the competition as an opportunity to whisk up pupils' interest in science and mathematics.

She therefore called on all regional managers and heads of the Catholic Schools to support and cooperate in order to ensure the BBQ became a reality and a sustained project.