Accra-based Citi FM reports that the incident happened over the weekend around 12 midnight.

The deceased has since been identified as one Kelvin Adjetey, who was riding a motorbike when he was reportedly shot.

Reports suggest he had gone to Club House and was returning home with his friends when the shooting took place.

“According to reports, they said he was on a motorbike going with his two friends when the Police started giving warning shots so the other friends jumped off the bike,” a friend of the deceased, Braimah Mohammed, is quoted as saying.

“He was on the bike going when the Police started shooting at him. When he fell down, the other guys were standing behind watching. They picked the body, put it in a truck and left. They were returning from club house when the incident happened. Everyone in Adabraka knows he is not a thief.”

This is the latest in a series of shooting incidents in which the police have been accused of killing innocent citizens.

Some weeks ago, residents of Kasoa protested and demanded investigations into the death of a man at Akweley – he was reportedly shot dead by the police.

Seven youth of Asawase in the Ashanti region were also wrongly gunned down by Police officers in July 2018, on suspicion of possessing arms.

However, following an investigation, it was discovered that the victims were not armed robbers as the police had earlier suggested.

Meanwhile, the country’s police force has come in for strong criticism over the recent rise in kidnappings and police brutalities.