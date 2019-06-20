The incident took place at Sawla in the Savannah Region killing two and leaving the other two in critical conditions.

The deceased children, a boy and a girl.

The are receiving treatment at the Bole District Government Hospital.

One of the deceased children has been identified as Ernestica Dari, daughter of Donald Dari Saditey, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sawla-Tuna Kalba constituency.

The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), De-Graft Amaa Adjei, said the car with registration number UW 105-13 run into the four children - three boys and a girl, killing two on the spot.

According to him, the driver is in police custody assisting investigations.