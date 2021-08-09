The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Seth Serwonu, stated that the relatives of the deceased reported the incident to the police.

According to him, the Police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

Pulse Ghana

He said preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the deceased was not happy with happenings in their marriage and had been threatening the husband that she will divorce him despite persistent pleas but the deceased packed her belongings to her parents' house.

He added that on Thursday, August 6, 2021, around 12 pm, the suspect went to the house of the deceased when her parents were not around to attack her with a knife.

He stabbed her multiple times and covered the body of his wife with clothes and bolted.